Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $683,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.41. 165,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130,378. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.