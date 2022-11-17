Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $340,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,778 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.20. 215,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,694,716. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.31. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $402.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 958,063 shares of company stock worth $130,417,662. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.