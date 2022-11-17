Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $2.84 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 228.4% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 74,086 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,704,000 after acquiring an additional 77,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 386,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38,657 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.41. 1,723,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

