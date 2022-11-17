Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $14.60 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after buying an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,973,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,144 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,123 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $256.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,849. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.80 and a 200-day moving average of $228.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

