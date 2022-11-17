Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $12.03 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after buying an additional 701,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after buying an additional 421,129 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

TXN traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.57. 96,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,326. The stock has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

