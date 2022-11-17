Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 2,961 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $73.88. 210,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,549. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.84.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

