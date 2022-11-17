Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 2,289 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Motco grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $248.48. 89,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.80. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $289.84.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.