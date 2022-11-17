Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,408,914.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,942,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKLA. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nikola by 134.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 30.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

