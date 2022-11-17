NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,114,812,000 after acquiring an additional 264,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $105.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average of $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $177.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

