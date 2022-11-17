Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.4% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UNH stock traded up $11.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $522.93. 88,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,163. The company has a 50-day moving average of $523.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.91. The company has a market capitalization of $488.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

