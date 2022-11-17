Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Purchases 69 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,350,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 205.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 594,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,960. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $270.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.36.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.17, for a total transaction of $2,065,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,562.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total transaction of $77,885.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,762.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.17, for a total transaction of $2,065,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,562.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,875,897. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UTHR. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

