Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 193,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,110,000 after acquiring an additional 145,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,610. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $165.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.