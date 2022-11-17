Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 40.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $98.48. The company had a trading volume of 43,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,174. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

