Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,874 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 148,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 41,318 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,270,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 521,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,815,000 after buying an additional 40,742 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 243,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,114. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $115.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $93.03.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

