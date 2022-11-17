NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0184

NFT (NFT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, NFT has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $679,569.74 and approximately $1,466.47 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,716.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010808 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005894 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021734 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00236281 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

