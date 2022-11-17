Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Given New C$13.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFRTF. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.18.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

