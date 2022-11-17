NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 484.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE NEE traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.32. The company had a trading volume of 273,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average of $79.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

