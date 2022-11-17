New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Director Jana Partners Llc Sells 317,488 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
New Relic Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NEWR traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.00. 482,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $121.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on New Relic to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Relic (NEWR)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.