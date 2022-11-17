New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Director Jana Partners Llc Sells 317,488 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

New Relic Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NEWR traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.00. 482,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $121.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on New Relic to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

New Relic Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth $74,324,000. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $57,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in New Relic by 2,740.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 504,930 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,972,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

