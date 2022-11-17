New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Shares Gap Up to $44.82

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.82, but opened at $46.25. New Jersey Resources shares last traded at $45.04, with a volume of 194 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 68.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

