Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.2% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 25.7% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Netflix stock traded down $7.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.72. The company had a trading volume of 230,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,761,026. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.99 and a 200 day moving average of $220.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

