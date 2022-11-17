NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered NetApp to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna lowered NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NetApp stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. NetApp has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

