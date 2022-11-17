Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises about 2.9% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $104,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 94.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 74,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.50. 255,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.43. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $102.78 and a 12 month high of $141.95.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
