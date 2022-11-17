NEM (XEM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.07 Million

NEM (XEM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. NEM has a market cap of $282.66 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEM has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002682 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009934 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00567545 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.77 or 0.29562500 BTC.
NEM Profile
NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io.
NEM Coin Trading
