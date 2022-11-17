Needham & Company LLC Cuts Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Price Target to $6.00

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.50 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

ALLT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $156.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

