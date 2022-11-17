NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.54 Per Share

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This is an increase from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.51. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON NBMI opened at GBX 77 ($0.90) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,504.00. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 72.70 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 91.20 ($1.07).

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

