Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.51

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 5226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Natura &Co Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.
Institutional Trading of Natura &Co
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
Read More
