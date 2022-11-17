Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.51

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 5226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

Natura &Co Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Natura &Co by 51.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.