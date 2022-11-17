National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Guggenheim

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Guggenheim to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EYE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.43.
Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,472. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
