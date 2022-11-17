National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NATI opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.06. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,426,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,989,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 11.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,040,000 after buying an additional 487,646 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in National Instruments by 77.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after buying an additional 2,087,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in National Instruments by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,739,000 after buying an additional 568,002 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

