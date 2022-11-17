National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

NGG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.39) to GBX 1,150 ($13.51) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,120.00.

NYSE:NGG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,265. National Grid has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 65.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

