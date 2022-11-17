National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of NCMI opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

