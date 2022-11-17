National Bank Financial Raises Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$15.50

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $8.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

