Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSSC. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $27.25 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $31,519,047.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,996,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,641,087.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 86.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

