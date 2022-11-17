Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) CEO Richard Soloway Sells 1,271,442 Shares of Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,641,087.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $27.25 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 837,472 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 97.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 515,415 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

