Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $2.30 on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 425,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

