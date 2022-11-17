Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.40% from the stock’s current price.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Trading Down 2.8 %

MUR opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 291,294 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,197 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 99,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 50,452.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.