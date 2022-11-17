Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) CFO Thomas J. Mireles Sells 15,000 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.47. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MUR. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

