Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Shares Up 5.8%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 253.80 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 247.50 ($2.91). Approximately 37,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 49,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($2.75).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 255.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 316.48. The company has a market capitalization of £50.67 million and a PE ratio of 1,031.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.
