Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Shares Up 5.8%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 253.80 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 247.50 ($2.91). Approximately 37,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 49,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($2.75).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

Mpac Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 255.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 316.48. The company has a market capitalization of £50.67 million and a PE ratio of 1,031.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity

About Mpac Group

In related news, insider Matthew Taylor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($22,843.71).

(Get Rating)

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.