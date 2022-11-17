Mowi ASA Declares Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Mowi ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Mowi ASA has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHGVY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mowi ASA from €275.00 ($283.51) to €230.00 ($237.11) in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

