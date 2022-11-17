MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Up 9.6% This Week

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $35.21 million and $1.46 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,965,806,221 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

