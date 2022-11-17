Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Markel worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Markel by 62.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Trading Down 1.0 %

Markel stock traded down $12.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,253.17. 824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,703. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,172.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,246.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.