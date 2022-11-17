Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 8,414 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.2% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

SBUX traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

