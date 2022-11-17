Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,086 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise makes up approximately 2.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Axon Enterprise worth $24,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after acquiring an additional 248,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 263.6% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after acquiring an additional 207,638 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXON stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,426. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $191.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 131.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.25.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,754. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

