Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Landstar System worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Landstar System by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Landstar System Stock Down 2.8 %

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Shares of LSTR traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.94. 26,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,021. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

