Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,341 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 1.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,562,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,051 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 104,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,732. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

