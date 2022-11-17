Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $6.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.10. The company had a trading volume of 39,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.66. Signature Bank has a one year low of $129.96 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

