Morgan Stanley Increases Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $137.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Shares of PRI traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.19. 98,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.41. Primerica has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $163.28. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,651,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,286,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Primerica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Primerica by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,492,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Primerica by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

