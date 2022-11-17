Morgan Stanley Cuts Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $170.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $166.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $381,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.