Morgan Stanley Cuts ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target to $7.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ADCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut ADC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

ADCT opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

About ADC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,194,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,536,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

