Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Lowered by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 56.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,233,000 after acquiring an additional 868,456 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 11.0% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $173,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.73.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $9.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.53. The stock had a trading volume of 31,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.04. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

