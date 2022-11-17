Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Montage Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAUTF opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.
Montage Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Montage Gold (MAUTF)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.