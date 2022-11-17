Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAUTF opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.